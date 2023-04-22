DA Davidson Weighs in on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 29.83%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.00 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In other news, Director Joseph Lyga acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $138,143 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

