Brokers Set Expectations for Hormel Foods Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hormel Foods in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HRL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

NYSE HRL opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $54.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

