National Bank Financial Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.91.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.73.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$493.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7657658 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

