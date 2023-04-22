National Bankshares Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$42.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.60.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock opened at C$33.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.39. Northland Power has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.3203697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.