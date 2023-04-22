Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSG opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Republic Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

