DA Davidson Weighs in on ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFBS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,520 shares of company stock valued at $390,479. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.