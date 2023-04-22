Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$939.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 3.9 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$11.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$8.70 and a 12-month high of C$19.74. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -131.82%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.