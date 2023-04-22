Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:QSR)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.67.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$94.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.29. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$94.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 68.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.