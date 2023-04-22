Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.67.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$94.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.29. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$94.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 68.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.