Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 53.33%.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.1 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.90.

TSE:FNV opened at C$206.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$186.17. The stock has a market cap of C$39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.