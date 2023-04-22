Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

