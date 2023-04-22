Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WEX in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

NYSE:WEX opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.74. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

