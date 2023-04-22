Comparing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NVIDIA and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 9 27 1 2.74 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 11 0 3.00

NVIDIA presently has a consensus target price of $268.79, indicating a potential downside of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $543.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NVIDIA and Monolithic Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.97 billion 24.83 $4.37 billion $1.74 155.86 Monolithic Power Systems $1.79 billion 12.21 $437.67 million $9.04 51.22

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems. Monolithic Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 16.19% 26.61% 14.62% Monolithic Power Systems 24.39% 30.22% 24.00%

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NVIDIA pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in April 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The Firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997, and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

