Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 24th (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 24th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 24th.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.0 %

VLON opened at $0.40 on Friday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -1.14.

Institutional Trading of Vallon Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

