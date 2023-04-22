Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) versus Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -28.68% -114.18% -28.78% Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.13% 40.38% 9.19%

Volatility and Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $31.88 billion 1.95 -$9.14 billion ($4.69) -6.57 Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.71 billion 2.96 $539.10 million $4.48 32.07

This table compares Uber Technologies and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Uber Technologies and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 2 27 0 2.93 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $47.55, indicating a potential upside of 54.23%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $159.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Uber Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Delivery segment offers consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, Delivery also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery and other goods. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on Uber’s platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Ga

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.