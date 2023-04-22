YS Biopharma (YS) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare YS Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for YS Biopharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 115 593 885 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 255.12%. Given YS Biopharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 2.08 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.62 billion -$7.63 million -9.08

YS Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

