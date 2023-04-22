Contrasting Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Trinity Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A Trinity Biotech $74.78 million 0.57 -$41.01 million ($1.29) -0.87

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cardio Diagnostics and Trinity Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cardio Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.89%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A -426.11% -9.19% Trinity Biotech -54.84% -724.07% -25.12%

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats Trinity Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R. Burger in June 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

