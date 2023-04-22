Comparing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pathward Financial pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pathward Financial and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $606.00 million 1.89 $156.39 million $4.21 9.87 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pathward Financial and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pathward Financial presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Pathward Financial and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 20.37% 18.73% 1.94% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes the Crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

