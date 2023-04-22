SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) versus Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Financial Analysis

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 45.19% 65.70% 24.77% Portage Biotech N/A -10.34% -8.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SilverBow Resources and Portage Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.03%. Portage Biotech has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 477.51%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than SilverBow Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Portage Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $753.42 million 0.69 $340.44 million $15.05 1.53 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.18) -2.79

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Portage Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors. It also provides Nanolipogel (NLG) co-formulation platform for delivery of DNA aptamers and certain aptamer-small molecule-based combination products; and STING agonist platform, a proprietary immune priming and boosting technology, offers various ways to target immune stimulation towards the cancer, as well as to co-deliver various signals in a single product. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.