Head-To-Head Review: Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) vs. Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 3.40% 10.31% 6.01% Tingo Group -32.23% -16.05% -8.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fanhua and Tingo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $403.30 million 1.17 $14.54 million $0.26 33.73 Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.95 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Fanhua has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fanhua and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Fanhua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Fanhua shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fanhua beats Tingo Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc. engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment markets and sells commercial lines of property and casualty insurance products; group life insurance products; liability; insurance products; and credit insurance products to corporate clients. The Claims Adjusting segment provides claims adjusting services to self-insured entities or insurance companies. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

