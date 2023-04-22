Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) & Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Critical Analysis

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Similarweb has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Similarweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.12 -$804.80 million ($3.81) -0.47 Similarweb $193.23 million 2.26 -$83.66 million ($1.11) -5.29

Analyst Recommendations

Similarweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rackspace Technology and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 7 1 0 1.90 Similarweb 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $5.07, suggesting a potential upside of 184.64%. Similarweb has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.88%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Similarweb.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -25.78% 11.24% 1.94% Similarweb -43.29% -202.33% -32.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Similarweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

