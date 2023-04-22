Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ally Financial Put Options (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 39,610 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 24,051 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ally Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,526,000 after acquiring an additional 284,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.66.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.