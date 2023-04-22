Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 27,399 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 20,323 call options.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $130.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Institutional Trading of Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the sale, the executive now owns 141,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

