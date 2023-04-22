SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) and (NASDAQ:UNFI) Head to Head Analysis

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SpartanNash and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash 0.36% 10.80% 3.67% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpartanNash and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash $9.64 billion 0.09 $34.52 million $0.95 26.03 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SpartanNash has higher revenue and earnings than .

87.1% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of SpartanNash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SpartanNash and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash 0 2 1 0 2.33 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpartanNash presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%.

Summary

SpartanNash beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co. engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach. The Retail segment operates retail supermarkets in the Midwest, which operate under banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘N Save, Family Fresh Markets, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart, and Econo Foods. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.