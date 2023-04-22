Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) vs. Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Financial Analysis

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Sema4 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xcelerate and Sema4, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A Sema4 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Sema4 has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 791.27%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Xcelerate.

This table compares Xcelerate and Sema4’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sema4 $231.15 million 0.49 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.32

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sema4.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04%

Volatility and Risk

Xcelerate has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4 has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate, Inc. engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

