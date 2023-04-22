Comparing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GeneLink and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

31.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GeneLink and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $268,000.00 378.51 -$44.19 million ($1.43) -2.29

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sera Prognostics.

Risk and Volatility

GeneLink has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics -16,487.31% -39.26% -35.86%

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. is engaged in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically customized health and wellness solutions. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

