Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $40.20

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PAR Technology Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $889.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.93.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
