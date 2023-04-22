Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $40.20

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $889.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 230,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

