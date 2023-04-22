Critical Comparison: SES AI (SES) versus Its Peers

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -57.05% -13.35% -10.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 82 466 1013 51 2.64

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SES AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.05%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 39.71%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -9.85 SES AI Competitors $673.86 million $7.09 million 4.60

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

