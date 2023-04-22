Brokerages Set The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Target Price at $29.80

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

First Bancshares Price Performance

FBMS opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $751.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.90. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,987,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,159,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 564.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,765 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

