Critical Analysis: Wejo Group (WEJO) and Its Competitors

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wejo Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $8.40 million -$159.25 million -0.25 Wejo Group Competitors $937.67 million -$49.66 million -9.51

Volatility & Risk

Wejo Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,896.77% -37,962.51% -240.27% Wejo Group Competitors -108.41% -2,037.73% -289.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wejo Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group Competitors 530 3073 5067 75 2.54

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 278.02%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Wejo Group peers beat Wejo Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

