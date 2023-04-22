89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETNB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at $180,075,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,075,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and have sold 36,333 shares worth $554,376. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 1,735.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 75.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.76.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

