Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance
SNCY opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $29.48.
Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines
In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,929 shares of company stock worth $120,609,337 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.