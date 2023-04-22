Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,929 shares of company stock worth $120,609,337 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

