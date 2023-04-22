Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,658.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVNC opened at $32.11 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

