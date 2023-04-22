Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock worth $1,050,164. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xometry Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Xometry by 832.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 993,650 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $32,504,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XMTR opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. Xometry has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $626.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.28.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

