Analysts Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $82.50

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,460,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prothena by 170.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

