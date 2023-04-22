Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $111.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 44.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 58,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 149.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $6,820,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

STLD opened at $110.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

