Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Target Price at $6.00

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.11 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $170.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

