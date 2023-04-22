Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,806,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,965 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Harsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harsco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

