Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $30.46

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5 %

LNC stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

