Cormark Boosts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$21.75

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$18.50 to C$21.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Shawcor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Shawcor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.04.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.44 and a 12-month high of C$14.91.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.