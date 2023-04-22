Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Lowered to C$122.00 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$123.29.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TSE TIH opened at C$108.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.47. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.17. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.2907555 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

