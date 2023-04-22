Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $104.30.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 192.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after buying an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $22,857,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 89.36%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

