Head to Head Survey: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60% comScore -17.68% -14.50% -4.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Society Pass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $5.64 million 4.70 -$33.79 million ($1.38) -0.71 comScore $376.42 million 0.25 -$66.56 million ($0.88) -1.18

This table compares Society Pass and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Society Pass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Society Pass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Society Pass and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00 comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00

Society Pass currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 181.13%. comScore has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 164.42%. Given Society Pass’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than comScore.

Risk and Volatility

Society Pass has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Society Pass beats comScore on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

