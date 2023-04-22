Head to Head Analysis: Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 16.45 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.64 million 4.91 -$1.42 million ($0.53) -21.70

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 2.16% 0.25% 0.12% Blue Ridge Real Estate -24.17% -7.12% -6.61%

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Oxygen Technologies beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. which through its subsidiary, engages in owning commercial real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: ANV Lease, Sharx’s, and Corporate. The ANV segment leases land in Denmark by long term leases. The Sharx’s segment generates commissions for the sale cargo security products. The Corporate segments does not generate revenues, but has administrative expenses. The company was founded by Kurt Sondergaard in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, VT.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.