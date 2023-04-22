Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $51.43

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $58.41.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

