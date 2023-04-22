Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Newell Brands Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 348,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 506,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 86,066 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

