Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 508,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 69,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

