National Bank Financial Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

NYSE OR opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -32.00%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.