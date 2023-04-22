AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

AB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE AB opened at $36.09 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.