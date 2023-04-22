NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

