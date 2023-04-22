Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.17 ($1.69).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 142 ($1.76) to GBX 168 ($2.08) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 131.70 ($1.63) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £717.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,463.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 204.60 ($2.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 8,888.89%.

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 30,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.81), for a total value of £44,055.50 ($54,517.39). 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

